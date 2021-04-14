Himachal Pradesh govt puts off state board and UG exams

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday postponed the ongoing state board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said.

In a communication, the education secretary also said that the undergraduate university examinations, due to start on April 17, have also been deferred.

The situation will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly, he added.

The development came on a day the CBSE cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 infection count reached 72,319 with 925 fresh cases and the state reported 13 more fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,135 on Wednesday, an official said.

The hill state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said six infected people died in Kangra, three in Shimla and two each in Mandi and Una districts.

The active cases in the state stand at 6,929.

Meanwhile, 250 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.