HPBOSE 10th result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 result out, 89.7% pass

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 03:17 PM IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: HP board Class 10 result announced. Link will be active soon on hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday announced results of Class 10 board examination 2023. The direct link to view marks will be activated soon on the official website, hpbose.org. As of now, the HP board website is not opening. Students are advised to visit it after some time.

This year, a total of 91,440 students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th final exam, of whom 81,732 have passed. The pass percentage stands at 89.7 per cent. The overall pass percentage has improved since last year when it was 87.5 per cent.

In HP board 10th result 2023, Manvi has bagged the first position by scoring 99.14 per cent marks.

Diksha Kathyal stood second with 99 per cent marks, and Akshit Sharma and Akarshak Sharma shared the third rank. Both of them have got 98.86 per cent marks.

HP board 10th result 2023 direct link

How to check HPBOSE Class 10th result 2023

  1. Go to the official website, hpbose.org.
  2. Go to the results section.
  3. Open the Class 10 result link.
  4. Enter your credentials and login.
  5. Check and download your result.

In district-wise result, Hamirpur stood on top with a pass percentage of 96.35 per cent, followed by Kangra (94.36) and Mandi (93.12). Sirmour is the worst-performing one, where 79.19 per cent of the total students managed to qualify.

