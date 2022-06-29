Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 out, 87.5% students pass, two girls top
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 out, 87.5% students pass, two girls top

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 87.5 percent. Two girl candidates have topped the examination. 
Published on Jun 29, 2022 11:13 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 on June 29, 2022. HP 10th result has been announced and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

This year the overall pass percentage is 87.5 percent. Two girls- Priyanka and Devangi Sharma has topped the exam. Both the toppers have secured 99 percent.

The examination for Class 10 was conducted from March 26 to April 13, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The Class 10 board examination was conducted in offline mode. More than 1 lakh students have appeared for the matric examination this year. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
