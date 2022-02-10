Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022 declared, here’s direct link & how to check
HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022 declared, here’s direct link & how to check

  • HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the Class 10 Term-I results on their website.
HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022: Affiliated schools and students who appeared for the matric term-I examination can visit the official website of the Board at www.hpbose.org and check the results.(hpbose.org)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the Class 10 Term-I results on their website. Affiliated schools and students who appeared for the matric term-I examination can visit the official website of the Board at www.hpbose.org and check the results.

How to check Class 10 Term-I results

• Visit the HPBOSE website - www.hpbose.org

• Click on ‘Results’ on the homepage

• Click on ‘10th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, November 2021’

• A new page, titled ‘&lt;strong&gt;Matric Ist Term Examinations Theory Marks &lt;/strong&gt;November 2021’ will open

• Enter your roll number and search

• Your Class 10 Term-I result will be displayed on the screen

Students can download results and take a print out for future reference.

The Board conducted Class 10 Term-I examinations in November 2021. A total of 89863 students out of 90646 students appeared for the examination.

Students who wish to re-evaluate or re-check their answer books can apply on the Board’s website by depositing a fee of Rs.500 and Rs.400 per subject, respectively. The last date to submit applications is February 25, 2022.

It is mandatory to obtain at least 20% marks in the relevant subject for re-checking or re-evaluation. The Board will not entertain offline applications.

Students are requested to keep checking the HPBOSE website for updates.

hpbose class 10 results
Thursday, February 10, 2022
