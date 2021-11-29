ICSE (class 10) semester 1 board exam begins today

The CISCE ICSE (class 10) first semester board exam begins today at 11 am. The first semester exam will be held till December 16. Students will be given 10 minutes extra for reading the question paper for which they will be given question paper cum answer booklet at 10.50 am.

This is the first time, the CISCE is holding board exams in semesters. The second semester will be held in March/ April 2022. “It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination,” the CISCE has said.

“The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject / paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it has informed students.

The ISC (class 12) exam has already begun.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also started board exams. In the first phase, the exam is being held for minor subjects, in the second phase the exams for major subjects will commence.