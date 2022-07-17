Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check class 10th result at www.cisce.org
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check class 10th result at www.cisce.org

  • CISCE ICSE class 10th result has been announced today, July 17.
Published on Jul 17, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The ICSE 10th result 2022 has been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on July 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM. ICSE 2022 result will be available on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

This year the ICSE class 10th semester 2 exam commenced on April 25 and concluded on May 23. Candidates can also receive the ICSE class 10th result through SMS. To get ICSE results on your mobile, SMS ICSE to 09248082883. ICSE Result Live Updates

Direct link to check result here 

CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12

ICSE Class 10th result 2022: How to check

Visit the official results CISCE website at results.cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the result link for ICSE Class X.

Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print out for future reference.

Sunday, July 17, 2022
