ICSE Hindi semester 2 exam 2022: What students said about the paper

In Lucknow, students felt ICSE Hindi question paper very lengthy. Students of City Montessori School , Aliganj campus 1 said they were barely able to complete the paper on time.

More time was required by the children because the paper consisted of both Language and Literature part. A number of students were of the view that it was a standard question paper and most of the questions were set within the scope of the syllabus. No direct questions were asked and it was a thought provoking question paper.

According to Rachna Singh, Shipra Srivastava and Kanchan Khare, the Hindi teachers most of the topics were covered in their Pre board exam, but it was a time taking paper.

Senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and principal, Shivani Singh said that the students looked satisfied as they came out of the examination hall .They reported that they were happy to see the overall positive response of the students because it would be a motivating factor for them to upgrade their overall percentage.

The teachers said It seemed that the students were satisfied with their hard work which ultimately will give them a good result.

Agartala

" My Hindi paper was good. The questions were also easy but the exam hours was very less and most of us had to hurry to complete on time, " said Tilottama Majumder, ICSE student of Holy Cross School in Agartala.

Chandigarh

The class X students of ICSE board were happy with their Hindi paper on Friday. They found the paper to be inclusive of all the syllabus that they had prepared for.

Joshia Alexander, a student from St Stephen's school, Sector 45, Chandigarh said, "My exam went well as the paper was very easy, I completed it well in time."

Another student of St Stephen's, Mithali. found the questions easy but completed the paper just on time. Blessy Alex, a resident of Zirakpur and a student of the same school said, "The paper was definitely easy for all and quite easy as per the ICSE standards."

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow, Priyanka Deb Burman in Agartala and Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh)