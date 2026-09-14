DUSU Elections 2026: ABVP manifesto divided in four sections- promises new hostels, women’s safety- check list here
The student union’s manifesto is divided into four sections, which outline measures on student accommodation, safety, construction of new hostels etc.
The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are just around the corner, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has released its manifesto for the elections.
The student union’s manifesto is divided into four sections, which outline measures on student accommodation, safety, and the construction of new hostels, among other promises.
The four sections include- Awas, Bhagidari, Vishwas and Parinaam.
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“ABVP is committed to ensuring that every student of Delhi University has access to safe, hygienic and affordable accommodation, whether within university hostels or in regulated paying-guest facilities across Delhi NCR,” the manifesto reads.
List of promises made
The list of promises made under the four sections is given here:
Awas
- Constructions of new hostels across DU colleges.
- Set up a dedicated Student Housing Cell and Helpline.
- Establish separate girls’ hostels in every college.
- Conduct safety audits and regulatory compliance for PG and hostels.
Bhagidari
- To have a proactive student representation in AC and EC.
- Give accessibility and support for PwD/Divyang students.
- Provide equal opportunity cells for marginalized students
- Have stronger co-curricular and societal participation.
Vishwas
- Under Vishswas, ABVP will provide anti discrimination and grievance cell.
- It will strengthen ICC and women’s safety measures.
- Bring in health and well being infrastructure.
- Build trust between students and administration.
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Parinam
- Creation of rationalized and student friendly examinations.
- Make time-bound and transparent declaration of results.
- Give internship and centralized placement support to students.
- Provide industry linked, skill oriented curriculam
DUSU elections will be held on September 18, 2026. For day classes, voting is from 8.30 am to 1 pm, and for evening classes, it is from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More