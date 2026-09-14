IIM CAT 2026 registration ends on September 15 at iimcat.ac.in, check when will admit card release
IIM CAT 2026 registration process will end on September 15, 2026. The admit card will be out in November. Check the steps to apply here.
The Indian Institutes of Management will close registration for IIM CAT 2026 tomorrow, September 15, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
The link to apply for the IIM CAT will close at 5 pm tomorrow. The admit card for the exam will be released on November 4, 2026, and the examination will be held on November 29, 2026.
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The IIM CAT exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted.
The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University.
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IIM CAT 2026 registration: How to apply
Candidates who are still waiting to apply can follow the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
2. Click on the CAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fees.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The registration fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates is ₹1350/- and all other candidates is ₹2700/-. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More