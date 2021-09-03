Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2022: CISCE releases important notice for candidates
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2022: CISCE releases important notice for candidates
board exams

CISCE has released important notice for candidates who will appear for ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2022. Check the notice below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:33 AM IST

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released an important notice for candidates for ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2022. The notice has been released for candidates who are not awarded pass certificate, supplementary candidates or absent/withdrawn candidates. The official notice is available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

As per the official notice, candidates who wish to re-appear for the ICSE/ISC examination in the year 2022, from their respective schools can check the instructions below.

All those candidates who wish to re-appear for the examination next year as they have not been awarded the pass certificate can appear in regular attendance at the school for a full certificate. These candidates can appear for the exam for semester I and semester II.

Other than this, all those candidates who wish to improve their grades in one or more subjects can appear for the exam for a supplementary certificate. Such candidates will have to follow the bifurcated syllabus.

For those candidates who were absent and want to appear for examination can appear in regular attendance at the school for a full certificate. All these candidates will have to appear for the examinations of semester I and semester II.

