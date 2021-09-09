ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CISCE releases Semester 1 time table on cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021 semester 1 timetable. The semester 1 timetable has been released for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Candidates can check the complete date sheet on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The Semester I exams for both ICSE and ISC will begin on November 15 and will end on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12. The Class 10 exams will begin at 11 am every day and the exam duration is for 1 hour, while Class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm everyday and exam duration is 1.5 hours.

In addition to the time indicated on the time table for attempting the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

The examination will be conducted for each subject for both ICSE and ISC. To download the date sheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link for Class 10 date sheet

Direct link for Class 12 date sheet

How to download Semester I time table

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on Semester 1 time table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the complete date sheet.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.