ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: 10th Hindi, 12th Sociology papers today

ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 10th or ICSE Hindi and Class 12th or ISC Sociology papers today, March 20. The ICSE Hindi paper is 2 hours long, and it will begin at 11 am. The ISC Sociology paper is 3 hours long and it will begin at 2 pm. ...Read More

Fifteen additional minutes will be given to students to read the question papers and instructions.

Students should wear uniforms and carry ID cards and admit cards during the ICSE, ISC exams. They have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on CISCE exams 2024. The analysis of the ICSE Hindi and ISC Sociology papers will be shared here.