Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi170C
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: 10th Hindi, 12th Sociology papers today

    Mar 20, 2024 8:44 AM IST
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The ICSE Hindi paper is 2 hours long, and it will begin at 11 am.
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Hindi, Sociology papers today (HT)
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Hindi, Sociology papers today (HT)

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 10th or ICSE Hindi and Class 12th or ISC Sociology papers today, March 20. The ICSE Hindi paper is 2 hours long, and it will begin at 11 am. The ISC Sociology paper is 3 hours long and it will begin at 2 pm. ...Read More

    Fifteen additional minutes will be given to students to read the question papers and instructions.

    Students should wear uniforms and carry ID cards and admit cards during the ICSE, ISC exams. They have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time.

    Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on CISCE exams 2024. The analysis of the ICSE Hindi and ISC Sociology papers will be shared here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 20, 2024 8:44 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC exams 2024: Hindi, Sociology papers today

    ICSE Hindi and ISC Sociology exams are scheduled for March 20. The Hindi paper of Class 10th will begin at 11 am and the ISC Sociology examination will begin at 2 pm.

    News education board exams ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: 10th Hindi, 12th Sociology papers today
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes