 ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables released on cisce.org, exams to be held in July - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables released on cisce.org, exams to be held in July

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
Jun 19, 2024 03:47 PM IST

Both examinations will be held in July and the detailed date sheets can be downloaded from cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetables for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) improvement examinations. Both examinations will be held in July and the detailed date sheets can be downloaded from cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables released on cisce.org. (Representational image)(Unsplash)
ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables released on cisce.org. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The ICSE improvement examination will begin on July 1 with the English Language paper and end with group 3 elective papers on July 12.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The ISC improvement exam will be held from July 1 to 16. On the first day, the students will appear for Commerce, Chemistry paper 1 and Geography and on the last day, they will take the English paper 1 and Art paper 2 exams.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 15 minutes will be given for reading the question papers, the council said.

ICSE, ISC improvement exam time table 2024

Earlier today, the council announced the ISC re-evaluation result. Candidates who have applied for it can check the results on the council's website.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC year 2024 examinations in May. In ICSE of Class 10, the pass percentage of students was recorded at 99.47 per cent while it was 98.19 per cent for ISC or Class 12.

Ahead of the announcement of results, the council said that candidates who wish to improve their marks/grade will be allowed to take the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects.

For further information about the ICSE and ISC improvement examinations, check the official website of the council.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables released on cisce.org, exams to be held in July
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On