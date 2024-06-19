ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables released on cisce.org, exams to be held in July

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetables for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) improvement examinations. Both examinations will be held in July and the detailed date sheets can be downloaded from cisce.org. ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables released on cisce.org. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The ICSE improvement examination will begin on July 1 with the English Language paper and end with group 3 elective papers on July 12.

The ISC improvement exam will be held from July 1 to 16. On the first day, the students will appear for Commerce, Chemistry paper 1 and Geography and on the last day, they will take the English paper 1 and Art paper 2 exams.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 15 minutes will be given for reading the question papers, the council said.

ICSE, ISC improvement exam time table 2024

Earlier today, the council announced the ISC re-evaluation result. Candidates who have applied for it can check the results on the council's website.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC year 2024 examinations in May. In ICSE of Class 10, the pass percentage of students was recorded at 99.47 per cent while it was 98.19 per cent for ISC or Class 12.

Ahead of the announcement of results, the council said that candidates who wish to improve their marks/grade will be allowed to take the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects.

For further information about the ICSE and ISC improvement examinations, check the official website of the council.