ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10, 12 exam latest updates

Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations have started ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 from April 25, 2022. The ICSE Class 10 exams was started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams was started on April 26, 2022.

This year CISCE conducted ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. The Semester 1 exams were conducted in December 2021- January 2022 and Semester 2 exams is conducted in April- May 2022. The results for term 1 exams was declared in March 2022.

The Class 10 or ICSE exams begin at 11 am and the exam duration is for 1 hour 30 minutes. The Class 12 or ISC exams begins at 2 pm and the exam duration is for 3 hours. The Class 10 exams will end on May 23 and Class 12 exams will end on June 6, 2022. Students are getting 10 minutes extra time on exam days for reading the questions for both ICSE and ISC exams.