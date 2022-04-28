ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10, 12 exam latest updates
Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations have started ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 from April 25, 2022. The ICSE Class 10 exams was started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams was started on April 26, 2022.
This year CISCE conducted ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. The Semester 1 exams were conducted in December 2021- January 2022 and Semester 2 exams is conducted in April- May 2022. The results for term 1 exams was declared in March 2022.
The Class 10 or ICSE exams begin at 11 am and the exam duration is for 1 hour 30 minutes. The Class 12 or ISC exams begins at 2 pm and the exam duration is for 3 hours. The Class 10 exams will end on May 23 and Class 12 exams will end on June 6, 2022. Students are getting 10 minutes extra time on exam days for reading the questions for both ICSE and ISC exams.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 28, 2022 12:17 PM IST
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics paper review
As per the specimen copies issued by the CISCE, the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics paper will be held for 40 marks. The question paper will have two parts -- Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 will have compulsory questions that needs to be attempted by students. From Part II, one out of two questions from Section A and two out of three questions from Section B should be attempted.
Apr 28, 2022 11:26 AM IST
CISCE term 2 exams: Students get extra 10 minutes
Students appearing for CISCE term 2 exams will get 10 minutes extra before the exams begin to read the questions for both Class 10 or ICSE and Class 12 or ISC exams.
Apr 28, 2022 11:14 AM IST
ISC Term 2 Exam 2022: English paper analysis
Students in Lucknow on Tuesday found ISC English language paper to be easy, balanced and as per their expectations. Ojas, a science stream student at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straight forward and as per the ISC standards.
Apr 28, 2022 11:08 AM IST
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams: Items not permitted
Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/ room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. Also, they are not permitted to carry any weapon or an object/ instrument which may be used as a weapon.
Apr 28, 2022 11:03 AM IST
CISCE ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: SOPs to be followed
CISCE ISCE, ISC term 2 exams 2022 are being conducted by following the SOPs. The SOPs include COVID19 protocols. Students will have to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitisers.
Apr 28, 2022 10:59 AM IST
ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: Class 12 papers
ISC term 2 exams 2022 for Commerce paper will be conducted today. The exam will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The Class 12 exams will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.
Apr 28, 2022 10:54 AM IST
ICSE term 2 Exams: Today's paper
ICSE Term 2 exams today will begin at 11 am. Today's exam papers are History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 and History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 (Thailand).
Apr 28, 2022 10:50 AM IST
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: When will exam end
The Class 10 exams will end on May 23 and Class 12 exams will end on June 6, 2022. Students are getting 10 minutes extra time on exam days for reading the questions for both ICSE and ISC exams.
Apr 28, 2022 10:44 AM IST
CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022: Exam duration
The Class 10 or ICSE exams begin at 11 am and the exam duration is for 1 hour 30 minutes. The Class 12 or ISC exams begins at 2 pm and the exam duration is for 3 hours.
Apr 28, 2022 10:37 AM IST
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: When started
CISCE ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 was started on April 25, 2022. ICSE Class 10 exams was started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams was started on April 26, 2022.
