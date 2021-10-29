ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: CISCE releases important instructions for candidates

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has issued important instructions for candidates for ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021. The important guidelines for all appearing candidates is available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The ICSE Semester I examination will begin on November 29 and will end on December 16, 2021 and ISC Semester I exam will begin on November 22 and will end on December 20, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 or Class 12 Term I examination can check the important instructions issued by the Council below.

ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: Important Instructions for candidates

Each candidate must appear for Semester I exam to be conducted in November/ December 2021 and Semester 2 exam to be conducted in March/ April 2022. Candidates will have to appear for both of these exams to qualify for grant of certification. The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools. The appearing candidates should be seated 5 minutes before the test begins and should read carefully all general directions that may be given at the head of a paper. Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only.

All the appeared candidates will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet that will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject / paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.