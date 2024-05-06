ICSE Result 2024: Overall 99.47% pass percentage registered in Class 10 CISCE Board exams, details here
The CISCE has released the results of ICSE or Class 10 exams today. An overall pass percentage of 99.47% has been registered this year.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE 10th result 2024. Candidates who have attempted the exam and wish to check the result may head to the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Result 2024 LIVE updates
A total of 2,43,617 students attempted the ICSE 10th examination 2024 of which 2,42,328 students passed. The total pass percentage of the ICSE 10th exam 2024 is 99.47%. The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.65% and the overall pass percentage of boys is 99.31%.
The Class 10 or ICSE board examination 2024 was conducted on February 21, 2024, and concluded on March 28, 2024.
In 2023, a total of 2,37,631 candidates appeared for the ICSE examination and 98,505 appeared for the ISC examination. The overall pass percentage for ICSE was 98.94% and for ISC was 96.93%.
Steps to check ICSE results:
Visit the official website at cisce.org
Search for the link to check ICSE results 2024 on the home page and click it
A new page pops up where the candidates are required to furnish their login details
On submitting the login details, candidates can view their results on the screen
Verify your details and download the page
Take a printout of the results for future needs
For more details, visit the official website.
