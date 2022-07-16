ICSE results 2022 Date: CISCE to declare class 10th results tomorrow at 5pm

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 17. The ICSE class 10th result will be announced at 5 pm. Students can access the Digilocker app or SMS to view their ICSE Class 10 results.

The ICSE semester 2 board exams were conducted by the CISCE between April 25 and May 23, 2022. The ICSE, ISE Term 1 examination result was declared by the Board on February 7, 2022. The examination for Class 10, 12 was conducted in November-December 2022.

How to check ICSE result once its out

1)Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Check and take print out for future reference.