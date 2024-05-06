ICSE Results 2024: Class 10 CISCE board scores released, steps to check marks and other details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced the ICSE or Class 10 results today. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. CISCE Results 2024 Live updates ICSE Results 2024: CISCE releases Class 10 board results. Steps to check results here. (HT file image)

The CISCE announced the results today at 11 AM.

Here’s how to check ICSE results 2024:

Go to the official website at cisce.org

On the homepage, look for the ICSE results 2024 link and click it.

Enter your credentials to log in page.

Check your results displayed on the screen

Verify, download the page, and take a printout for future need.

Notably, the Class 10 or ICSE board examination 2024 was held from February 21 to March 28, 2024.