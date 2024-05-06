ICSE Results 2024: Class 10 CISCE board scores released, steps to check marks and other details here
May 06, 2024 11:04 AM IST
The CISCE has released the ICSE or Class 10 results. Here’s how to check the scores on the official website.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced the ICSE or Class 10 results today. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. CISCE Results 2024 Live updates
The CISCE announced the results today at 11 AM.
Here’s how to check ICSE results 2024:
- Go to the official website at cisce.org
- On the homepage, look for the ICSE results 2024 link and click it.
- Enter your credentials to log in page.
- Check your results displayed on the screen
- Verify, download the page, and take a printout for future need.
Notably, the Class 10 or ICSE board examination 2024 was held from February 21 to March 28, 2024.
