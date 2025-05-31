JAC Class 12 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board 12th results declared, here's how to check

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC Class 12 Result 2025 on May 31, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination from Science, Commerce stream can soon check Jharkhand Board 12th results on the official website of Jharkhand Results at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will also be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in. JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates JAC Class 12 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board 12th results out, here's how to check (HT file)

Apart from the official website, the Jharkhand Board Class 12 results can also be checked on the HT Portal.

The result for Class 12 Science and Commerce stream was announced at the press conference where Ramdas Soren, Minister, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand was the chief guest and Secretary of the Government, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand was the special guest.

JAC Class 12 Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.