JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates, Jharkhand Board: Class 12 Science, Commerce results releasing today

JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates, Jharkhand Board Inter Result: The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 12th Result 2025 on May 31, 2025. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results will be announced for Science, Commerce streams. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More

The Class 12 Science, Commerce results will be announced at 11.30 am and the result link will be activated at 12.30 pm onwards.

The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results will be announced via press conference, Ramdas Soren, Honorable Minister, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand is the chief guest of the event. Secretary of the Government, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand will be present as a special guest.

This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.