JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates, Jharkhand Board: Class 12 Science, Commerce results releasing today
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates, Jharkhand Board Inter Result: The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 12th Result 2025 on May 31, 2025. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results will be announced for Science, Commerce streams. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More
The Class 12 Science, Commerce results will be announced at 11.30 am and the result link will be activated at 12.30 pm onwards.
The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results will be announced via press conference, Ramdas Soren, Honorable Minister, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand is the chief guest of the event. Secretary of the Government, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand will be present as a special guest.
This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results?
1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.
2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025.
3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Check exam dates
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Know about chief guest and special guest
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Results to be announced via press conference
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Time of result announcement
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Where to check Class 12 results?
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in.
JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Science, Commerce results to be out today
