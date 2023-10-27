News / Education / Board Exams / Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025: JAC Class 10 registration ends tomorrow at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025: JAC Class 10 registration ends tomorrow at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Oct 27, 2023 01:42 PM IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 registration ends tomorrow, October 28, 2023. Details here.

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will end the registration process for Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 on October 28, 2023. The registration process can be done by schools through the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025: JAC Class 10 registration ends tomorrow (File photo)
As per the official notice, the registration will be done for candidates who will appear for Class 10 board exam in 2025 and also for candidates who will appear for Class 9 exam in 2024.

The online registration for candidates will be done by the school through the council's website www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The process of filling the registration and examination form, necessary guidelines and fee statement will be available on the website, according to which the school head will fill the application form. The registration and examination application form will be done as per the List of Student (LoS) form maintained by the school. In case of any kind of error, the school head and nodal officer will be held responsible for it.

The registration window with late fees will open on November 1 and will close on November 10, 2023. The last date for generation of challan without late fees is till October 31, 2023 and with late fees is till November 14, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC.

Official Notice Here

