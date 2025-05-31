Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025: JAC Class 12 Science, Commerce results declared, details here

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025 on May 31, 2025. The JAC Class 12 Science, Commerce results were declared at the press conference held by the Board officials. JAC 12th Result 2025 Live Updates, Jharkhand Board Inter Result Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025: JAC Class 12 Science, Commerce results out (File)

Ramdas Soren, Minister, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand was the chief guest of the event and Secretary of the Government, School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand was the special guest.

Students can check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result for Science, Commerce streams on the official website, jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in. The link to check the results will be activated at 12.30 pm today.

JAC 12th result 2025 direct link

This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.