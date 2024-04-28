Jharkhand Class 12 Results 2024: JAC 12th marks awaited, here’s how to download results when released

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 12 board results 2024 soon on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic. Once released, students can check the scores by visiting the websites. JAC 12th Results 2024: Jharkhand Class 12 results awaited, here is how to check scores when released. (HT file image)

Sources have informed that the 12th board results are expected to be out by end of April. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the board.

When declared, students will need to enter details such as their roll codes and roll numbers on the websites mentioned above.

How to check JAC 12th board results when declared:

· Go to the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

· Open the Class 12th board result link available on the home page.

· Enter your credentials and log in.

· Check your result.

· Download your results and keep a printout for further need.

If the websites are inaccessible owing to traffic, students can alternatively use the HT Portal to check their JAC 12th marks.

Notably, close to 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board exams conducted from February 6th to 26th, 2024. The exams were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.