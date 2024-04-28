TN TRB Recruitment: Last date to apply for 4000 Assistant Professor posts extended

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has extended the last date to apply for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service. Candidates can now submit their forms up to 5 pm on May 15. The official website is trb.tn.gov.in. TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment: Last date to apply for 4000 posts extended

Previously, the application deadline was April 29.

This recruitment drive will fill 4,000 Assistant Professor vacancies at government Arts, Science and government colleges of Education in Tamil Nadu.

TN TRB Assitant Professor Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Last date to apply: May 15

Exam date: August 4 (tentative)

Interview date: To be announced later

TN TRB Recruitment: Assistant Professor vacancy details

Backlog vacancies: 72

Shortfall vacancies: 4

To teach differently-abled persons (hard of hearing) in Tamil and computer application subjects: 3

Current vacancies: 3,921

The detailed list of subject-wise vacancies and subject-post-wise educational qualifications and eligibility criteria is mentioned in the notification hosted on trb.tn.gov.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a written examination, followed by interviews.

In the written examination, there are two papers for 200 marks. The first paper is for 100 marks and is divided into two parts—section A has 50 compulsory questions for one mark each. Twenty-five questions in this section are from Tamil Language, and 25 are from General Knowledge, especially Current Affairs. The duration for section A is one hour.

The second section of the first paper is two hours long in which candidates will attempt five out of eight descriptive-type questions from the subjects opted for. Each question carries 10 marks.

The second paper also has two sections: section A has 50 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each, to be answered in an hour. The second section has eight questions of 10 marks each, and candidates have to attempt any five within two hours.

The interview round is for 30 marks.

Open-category candidates must score at least 40 per cent marks to qualify for the exam. For other categories, the minimum marks requirement is 30 per cent.