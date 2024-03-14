TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Notification for 4,000 Assistant Professor posts out, apply from March 28

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has published a notification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the 4,000 Assistant Professor vacancies at government Arts, Science and government colleges of Education from March 28. TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment notice for 4000 posts out (trb,tn.gov.in, screenshot of the notification)

The application deadline for this TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment drive is April 29 (5 pm). Forms can be submitted on trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TRB Assitant Professor Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Interested candidates should take not of the following important dates:

Notification date: March 14

Online application form on: March 28

Last date to apply: April 29

Tentative exam date: August 4

Interview date: To be announced later

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Assistant Professor vacancy details

Backlog vacancies: 72

Shortfall vacancies: 4

To teach differently-abled persons (hard of hearing) in Tamil and computer application subjects: 3

Current vacancies: 3,921

Candidates can check the subject-wise list of vacancies and subject-post-wise educational qualification requirements in the recruitment notification. The age of a candidate should be less than 57 years as on July 1, 2024.

TN TRB Asst Professor Recruitment 2024: Selection process

To select candidates for these vacancies, the TRB will first conduct a written examination and then interviews, patterns of which are as follows:

The written examination is for 200 marks, and it has two papers: Paper 1 is for 100 marks and is divided into two sections. Section A carries 50 compulsory questions of one mark each, 25 of which are from Tamil Language and 25 are from General Knowledge, especially Current Affairs. Section a is to be completed in an hour. Section B is two hours long, and has eight descriptive-type questions from the subjects opted for. Candidates have to attempt any five. Each question carries 10 marks. Paper 2 also has two sections – section A has 50 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each and the duration is one hour. Section B has eight long questions of 10 marks each and candidates have to attempt any five, within two hours. Questions in this paper will be from the subject. The Interview round carries 30 marks. If the number of vacancies is more than five, 2x candidates to the number of vacancies will be called for the interview and if it is less than five, three times the number of vacancies will be called for the interview.

The minimum marks open category candidates needs to score in order to qualify is 40 per cent. For other categories, it is 30 per cent.

For further details, click here.