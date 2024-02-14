TN TRB registration for Secondary Grade Teacher begins, link to apply

The online application process fdor Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) in Tamil Nadu has started. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on trb.tn.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below. TN TRB registration for Secondary Grade Teacher vacancies begins (trb.tn.gov.in, screenshot)

This recruitment drive under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service will fill a total of 1,768 vacancies, of which 1,729 are current and 39 are backlogs.

The application deadline is March 15 (5 pm) and the written examination is tentatively scheduled for June 23.

The recruitment examination will have two parts. The first part is a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (objective Type,OMR based) and the second part is on the main subject (objective type).

In part A, there will be 30 questions and candidates have to answer it in 30 minutes. The total marks in the part A examination is 50, out of which candidates need to score at least 20 marks (40 per cent).

The second part will have 150 questions and the duration is 3 hours. The maximum mark in this section will be 150, and general category candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent or 60 marks. BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA and ST candidates must score at least 45 marks (30 per cent) to qualify.

Candidates belonging to the the General category should not be more than 53 years old as on the first day of July of the recruitment year (2024).

The application fee is Rs.600 for all the candidates, except SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled persons. For those candidates, the fee is ₹300.

Direct link to apply.