TN TRB 2024: Registration for 1768 Secondary Teacher posts from today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2024 09:36 AM IST

TN TRB SGT Recruitment 2024: Application forms will be released on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will begin the application process for 1,768 Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) vacancies under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service today, February 14. Application forms will be released on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1768 Secondary Teacher posts from today(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

TN TRB SGT recruitment 2024: Important points

  • Name of the post: Secondary Grade Teacher
  • Number of vacancies: 1,768 (1,729 current and 39 backlogs)
  • Scale of pay: 20,600 – 75,900 (Level –10)
  • Last date to apply: March 15 (5 pm)

The OMR based written examination is tentatively scheduled for June 23.

Age limit: The upper age limit of candidates in the General category for appointment is 53 years as on the first day of July of the recruitment year (2024).

Application fee: The examination fee is Rs.600 for all the candidates, except SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled persons. For those candidates, the fee is 300.

Examination scheme: The recruitment examination will have two parts.

Part A is a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type,OMR Based) and part B is the Main Subject (Objective type) examination.

In part A, there will be 30 questions to be answered in 30 minutes. The total marks in the part A examination is 50, out of which candidates need to score at least 20 marks (40 per cent) to qualify.)

Part B will have 150 questions, to be answered in 3 hours. Maximum marks in this section will be 150 and general category candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent or 60 marks. BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA and ST candidates need to score at least 45 marks (30 per cent).

For education qualification and other eligibility conditions, check the notification here.

