 HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh 12th scores expected to be out in next two days, says board official
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh 12th scores expected to be out in next two days, says board official

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 28, 2024 01:15 PM IST

An official from the HPBOSE informed Hindustan Times that the Class 12 results are expected to be out in next two days. Check details here.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results in the next two days, that is by April 30. This was informed by a board official to Hindustan Times. Once released, students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE hpbose.org, using details such as their roll number.

HPBOSE Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results expected in next two days, a board official informed Hindustan Times.
HPBOSE Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results expected in next two days, a board official informed Hindustan Times. (HT file)

Steps to check results:

  • Go to the official website hpbose.org.
  • On the home page, click on the HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 link
  • Enter your roll number and submit.
  • Check your results.
  • Download and keep a hard copy for future needs.

It may be mentioned here that once the results are declared, students will be able to collect the hard copies of their marksheets from their respective schools.

The HPBOSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 28, 2024. Over 1 lakh students appeared in the examinations.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board results stood at 79.74%. The results were based on the marks obtained by students in HPBOSE term 1 and term 2 examinations.

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh 12th scores expected to be out in next two days, says board official
