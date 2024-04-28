HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh 12th scores expected to be out in next two days, says board official

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results in the next two days, that is by April 30. This was informed by a board official to Hindustan Times. Once released, students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE hpbose.org, using details such as their roll number. HPBOSE Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results expected in next two days, a board official informed Hindustan Times. (HT file)

Also read: TN TRB Recruitment: Last date to apply for 4000 Assistant Professor posts extended

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Steps to check results:

Go to the official website hpbose.org.

On the home page, click on the HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 link

Enter your roll number and submit.

Check your results.

Download and keep a hard copy for future needs.

Also read: ICAR AIEEA PG entrance exam's eligibility criteria changed; candidates near completion of UG degrees can also apply

It may be mentioned here that once the results are declared, students will be able to collect the hard copies of their marksheets from their respective schools.

The HPBOSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 28, 2024. Over 1 lakh students appeared in the examinations.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board results stood at 79.74%. The results were based on the marks obtained by students in HPBOSE term 1 and term 2 examinations.

Also read: JIPMAT 2024: Management entrance test registration ends today on exams.nta.ac.in, Class 12 pass students can apply