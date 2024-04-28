JIPMAT 2024: Management entrance test registration ends today on exams.nta.ac.in, Class 12 pass students can apply

JIPMAT 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close today, April 28, the online application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024) today, April 28. Candidates who want to study the five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu can apply for the JIPMAT 2024 entrance test on exams.nta.ac.in. JIPMAT 2024: Management entrance test registration ends today on exams.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The previous deadline to apply for JIPMAT was April 21, which was later extended to April 28 at 9:50 pm. The exam fee can be paid until 11:50 pm today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Candidates who need to edit their application forms can do it during the correction window between April 29 and May 1 (11:50 pm).

Here is the official notification.

To apply for JIPMAT 2024, candidates should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination in Science/Arts/Commerce in 2022 or 2023. Those who are appearing in the final examination in 2024 are also eligible to apply. Further, they must have passed the Class 10 final examination in 2020 or later.

“The IIMs (Bodh Gaya and Jammu) may have different eligibility requirements, the candidates are required to refer to the website of IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for this,” the information bulletin of JIPMAT 2024 reads.

The application fee of JIPMAT 2024 is ₹2,000 for general and OBC-NCL candidates and ₹1,000 for SC, ST, EWS, PwD and Transgender candidates. For all candidates who appear for the exam outside India, the fee is ₹10,000.

Direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2024

The NTA has advised candidates to keep visiting the official websites – www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ – for latest updates related to the examination.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to the agency at jipmat@nta.ac.in