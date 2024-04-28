ICAR AIEEA PG entrance exam's eligibility criteria changed; candidates near completion of UG degrees can also apply

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently informed that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has amended its rules, allowing candidates who are about to complete their undergraduate degree programmes to appear in its postgraduate entrance examination. ICAR AIEEA PG: Candidates near completion of UG degree programmes can also apply (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“It is for the information of candidates aspiring to appear in ICAR’s AIEEA (PG), who are near completion of their degree programs can also apply. The field/ option of 'Appearing' is available under passing status of graduation qualification details,” the NTA notification reads.

However, it should be noted that the candidates without these degrees are allowed to take the exam provisionally and they must possess the necessary qualifications at the time of admission.

For admission to the master's degree programmes through ICAR AIEEA PG, candidates need four or six-year graduation degrees (12+4/10+6 BSc Agriculture/BTech); five-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) or 5½ years BVSc & AH) degrees. Check more details here.

For the AICE PhD exam for Junior and Senior Research Fellowships, Indian nationals who have passed the Master’s degree programme with a minimum Overall Grade Point Average (OGPA) can apply. The minimum OGPA requirements for SRF/JRF are mentioned in the information bulletin.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024: Application underway at exams.nta.ac.in

The NTA is currently accepting online applications for both exams. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ up to 5 pm on May 11.

The exam will be held on June 29 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the duration will be two hours. In the exam, candidates will answer objective-type multiple-choice questions in English medium only.

Check the NTA website for ICAR entrance examinations here to learn about the pattern and scheme of the examination, the application link, the syllabus, the exam fee, the detailed eligibility criteria and more.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD: Official website