ICAR AIEEA Exam 2024: Registration begins at icarpg.ntaonline.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for ICAR AIEEA Exam 2024. Candidates can apply for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D)] Entrance Examinations -2024 through the official website of ICAR AIEEA at icarpg.ntaonline.in. ICAR AIEEA Exam 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

The last date to apply for the examination is May 11, 2024. The last date to successfully transfer the fee through credit/debit card/Net banking /UPI is May 11, 2024. The correction window will open on May 13 and will close on May 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted on June 29, 2024.

ICAR AIEEA Exam 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAR AIEEA at icarpg.ntaonline.in.

Click on ICAR AIEEA Exam 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for the General/Unreserved category is ₹1200/-, the OBC-NCL*/ UPS**/EWS*** category will have to pay ₹1100/-, and SC/ ST/ PwBD / Third Gender candidates will have to pay ₹625/—. Pay the fee using the Canara/HDFC Bank Payment Gateway through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / UPI and keep proof of the fee paid. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA exams.