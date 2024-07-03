JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 board results soon on jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 results will be declared on jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will announce the result of the Class 11 board examination soon. Once declared, the students can check their marks on jkbose.nic.in and on jkresults.nic.in. The students will get their marks after logging in to the website with roll number and registration number. ...Read More

The JKBOSE conducted the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 examinations for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were held from April 22 to May 26, 2024 in the soft zone areas, and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas.

In 2023, the JKBOSE 11th results were declared on July 10 and this year's Class 10, 12 results have been published.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024.