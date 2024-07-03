Edit Profile
    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 board results soon on jkbose.nic.in

    July 3, 2024 12:17 PM IST
    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Once declared, the students can check their marks on jkbose.nic.in and on jkresults.nic.in.
    The JKBOSE conducted the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 examinations for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were held from April 22 to May 26, 2024 in the soft zone areas, and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas.

    The JKBOSE conducted the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 examinations for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were held from April 22 to May 26, 2024 in the soft zone areas, and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas.

    In 2023, the JKBOSE 11th results were declared on July 10 and this year's Class 10, 12 results have been published.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 3, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 results already declared

    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: The JKBOSE has already announced Class 10 and 12 results, and the Class 11 results are awaited.

    Last year, the JKBOSE 11th results were declared on July 10.

    July 3, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Where to check Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 results?

    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: When released, the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 11 results will be available in the official websites: jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

    July 3, 2024 11:25 AM IST

    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 awaited

    JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir board Class 11 results are awaited. It is expected to be announced this week.

