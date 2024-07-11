JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: JK Class 11 marks awaited at jkbose.nic.in, updates here
JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is expected to announce JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 soon. The JK Class 11 marks will be available to candidates on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The details can also be checked by candidates on the official website of JK results at jkresults.nic.in....Read More
All the appeared candidates can check their results on the official website by using their registration and roll numbers.
This year, the Class 11 board examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was held in April – May 2024. The exam in the soft zone areas were conducted from April 22 to May 26, 2024 and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas across the state.
The Board has already released the Class 10, 12 board exam results which is available on the official website of JKBOSE.
In 2023, the Class 11 board results was declared on July 10. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024 which includes date and time, direct link and other details.
JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: Download marksheets following these steps
Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Click on JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 results have not been announced yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
