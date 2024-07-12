JKBOSE 11th Results 2024: Delay in Class 11 board results causes distress among students, parents

The results of Class 11 board examinations are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir even after the passage of 48 to 72 days depending on the culmination of the exam in weather-dependent soft and hard zone areas. Delay in Class 11 results causes distress among students in Jammu and Kashmir. (Satish Bate/HT file/For representation)

The delay in the announcement of results by the J & K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has caused distress among students while attendance in the schools has gone down. Currently, the schools are closed for summer vacation for 10 days from July 8.

“The authorities changed the academic calendar a couple of years back but they have done nothing to bring efficiency in the examination system. What are they waiting for? Our children are very stressed and anxious,” said Mohammad Hanief, a parent of a student waiting for her results.

The teachers are also worried saying that the overall delay affects the number of academic days.

“We already have fewer academic days than the rest of the country owing to a prolonged winter. When class 10 and 12 results are out, what had led to delay in class 11 results,” said a government teacher not wishing to be named.

“Besides the students are waiting for the results and have not yet joined the next class, bringing down the overall attendance in schools,” she said.

The class 11 exams for soft zone areas were conducted between April 2 and May 1 and for hard zone areas with harsh weather conditions between April 22 and May 26. The results were to be declared in 40 days.

Despite repeated attempts to contact examination authorities of JK BOSE including secretary Manish Sarin yielded no response.