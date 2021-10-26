JKBOSE 12th exam date sheet released for Kashmir and W/Z Jammu division

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education JKBOSE Class 12th date Sheet Kashmir has been released for Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir divisions. All the concerned candidates can check the date sheet on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

The examination will begin on November 9 for Arts, Science, Home science and commerce stream. The examination for all the streams will end on December 4.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for Kashmir Provance

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the winter zone Jammu division

The examination center of the candidates will be specified on the Admit Card.

JKBOSE date sheet 2021: How to download the date sheet

Visit the official website of jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage scroll down and click on the date sheet link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the copy