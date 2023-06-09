JKBOSE class 12th 2023 results announced at jkbose.nic.in, know how to check

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the class 12th board exam results 2023 on June 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can enter their roll number and registration number to check the class 12th results. JKBOSE class 12th 2023 results announced at jkbose.nic.in

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th results

JKBOSE class 12th results 2023: Steps to check the results

To check the results follow the steps given below

Go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Next, click on the “Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

A new page will appear on the screen

Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

Enter roll number and registration number

Check results and take the print for future reference.