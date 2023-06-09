Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE class 12th 2023 results announced at jkbose.nic.in, know how to check

JKBOSE class 12th 2023 results announced at jkbose.nic.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 08:37 PM IST

Candidates can download JKBOSE 12th results from jkbose.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the class 12th board exam results 2023 on June 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can enter their roll number and registration number to check the class 12th results.

JKBOSE class 12th 2023 results announced at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE class 12th 2023 results announced at jkbose.nic.in

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th results

JKBOSE class 12th results 2023: Steps to check the results

To check the results follow the steps given below

Go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Next, click on the “Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

A new page will appear on the screen

Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

Enter roll number and registration number

Check results and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose jkbose result board exam result results + 2 more
jkbose jkbose result board exam result results + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out