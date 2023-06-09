JKBOSE class 12th 2023 results announced at jkbose.nic.in, know how to check
Candidates can download JKBOSE 12th results from jkbose.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the class 12th board exam results 2023 on June 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can enter their roll number and registration number to check the class 12th results.
Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th results
JKBOSE class 12th results 2023: Steps to check the results
To check the results follow the steps given below
Go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in.
Next, click on the “Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”
A new page will appear on the screen
Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”
Enter roll number and registration number
Check results and take the print for future reference.