JKBOSE Leh Division result declared for class 10 and 12th at jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 10th and class 12th result for Leh Division. Candidates can check the Leh Division result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in/results.in.

JKBOSE has earlier announced the winter zone and Kashmir division result for class 1oth and class 12th.

Direct link to check Leh class 10th result&nbsp;

Direct link to check the Leh class 12th result&nbsp;

JKBOSE Leh Division result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the result tab and then on Kashmir Division

Click on the 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Leh' link.

Key in your roll number, captcha and click on submit.

The JKBOSE Leh division results will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take its print out for future reference.