'JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen'
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas can resume for Classes 10 and 12 in the states which have allowed schools to reopen, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.
The ministry said it has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of JNVs drawing from the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
JNVs, a chain of residential co-ed government schools, were closed for summer vacation in March last year after the outburst of COVID-19 pandemic. The closure was extended as the coronavirus pandemic affected the entire country.
"JNVs are well-prepared to manage physical classes for the students for whom consent of the parent is available. In respect of other students, online classes will continue to avoid academic loss. With regard to students to be called for physical classes in a phased manner, directions of state administration will be strictly followed," the Ministry said in a statement.
All the precautionary measures like sanitisation of the JNVs, arrangement for classes and stay of students in the hostel with social distancing and preparation of COVID-19 management protocol to meet emergency situations etc have been already taken care of by JNVs, it added.
On the basis of Ministry of Education SOP, every school has also prepared its own guidelines based on state government norms and in consultation with district administration for effective management of COVID-19 situation by constituting task force, the statement said.
"Being residential school, wearing of mask, maintaining social distance, frequent hand washing and sanitisation will be given utmost importance. Accordingly, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will open for physical classes wherever state government has allowed to open school initially for classes 10 and 12.
"Further directions will be given shortly in respect of other classes based on availability of accommodation and devices to students," the statement said.
It said that during the duration when the schools were closed, efforts were made to train the teachers on the development of e-content and management of online classes and online assessment.
"Online assessments are also being conducted periodically. Students without devices for online education have been provided with textbooks, learning materials like assignment, question bank etc, through special messenger, parents, post," it added.
JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and operated by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education. There are over 600 JNVs in the country.
