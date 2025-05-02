Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday announced the SSLC (Class 10th) board exam results. Students will soon get their KSEAB SSLC exam 1 marks at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC result 2025 live updates. Karnataka 10th result 2025 out, steps to check KSEAB SSLC marks online(HT file)

KSEAB announced the Karnataka SSLC results at a press conference. As per the official notification, the result link will be activated at 12:30 pm.

To check the SSLC result online, students will have to use their register numbers and dates of birth.

This year, KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 from March 21 to April 4 at exam centres across the states. Exam papers took place in single shifts on all days, which started at 10 am and ended at 1:15 pm. On the first day, students appeared for the first language papers and on the last day, they wrote exams for NSQF subjects.

The KSEAB shared the number of students, pass percentage, gender-wise results and other details in the SSLC exam 1 result press conference.

There will be two more sessions of the SSLC exam (exam 2 and exam 3), providing students with the opportunity to improve their results/ pass the exam.

The board will also allow them to apply for re-evaluation of the SSLC exam 1 result and for obtaining photocopies of the answer sheets. Students will have to pay a fee per paper to avail this facility.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Steps to check results

1. Go to the result website, karresults.nic.in.

2. Open the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result link.

3. Enter your register number, date of birth.

4. Check and download the result.