The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently released the dates for the 2nd PUC Exam 2, following the release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 results on April 8, 2025. Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: KSEAB exam 2 datesheet released, check schedule here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Class 12 exam 2 schedule is available to candidates on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Who can appear for 2nd PUC Exam 2, 2025?

According to the official notification, this exam is meant for students who either missed the earlier examination due to attendance shortage or secured fewer marks. Therefore, such students can reappear for the exam by filling out forms for exam 2 as private candidates.

The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here’s the detailed schedule below:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 detailed timetable 2025: Morning session

Date subject 24 april Kannada, arabic 25 april Political science, statistics, Biology 26 april Physics, History 28 april Geography, Psychology, chemistry, basic math 29 april English 2 May Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education, Home Science 3 May Sociology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science 5 May Economics 6 May Optional Kannada, Accountancy 7 May Hindi 8 May Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Additionally, few papers are allotted afternoon session of the exam day, these are mentioned below:

Afternoon session (2:15 PM to 4:30 PM) (2.5 hours duration)