Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: KSEAB exam 2 datesheet released, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2025 05:59 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam 2 datesheet released. The complete datesheet can be checked here. 

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently released the dates for the 2nd PUC Exam 2, following the release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 results on April 8, 2025.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: KSEAB exam 2 datesheet released, check schedule here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: KSEAB exam 2 datesheet released, check schedule here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Class 12 exam 2 schedule is available to candidates on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Who can appear for 2nd PUC Exam 2, 2025?

According to the official notification, this exam is meant for students who either missed the earlier examination due to attendance shortage or secured fewer marks. Therefore, such students can reappear for the exam by filling out forms for exam 2 as private candidates.

The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here’s the detailed schedule below:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 detailed timetable 2025: Morning session

Datesubject
24 aprilKannada, arabic
25 aprilPolitical science, statistics, Biology
26 aprilPhysics, History
28 aprilGeography, Psychology, chemistry, basic math
29 aprilEnglish
2 MayLogic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education, Home Science
3 MaySociology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science
5 MayEconomics
6 MayOptional Kannada, Accountancy
7 MayHindi
8 MayTamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Additionally, few papers are allotted afternoon session of the exam day, these are mentioned below:

Afternoon session (2:15 PM to 4:30 PM) (2.5 hours duration)

Datesubject
24 April

Hindustani Music

Information technology

Retail

Automobile

Health Care

Beauty and Wellness

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Follow Us On