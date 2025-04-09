Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: KSEAB exam 2 datesheet released, check schedule here
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam 2 datesheet released. The complete datesheet can be checked here.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently released the dates for the 2nd PUC Exam 2, following the release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 results on April 8, 2025.
The Class 12 exam 2 schedule is available to candidates on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Who can appear for 2nd PUC Exam 2, 2025?
According to the official notification, this exam is meant for students who either missed the earlier examination due to attendance shortage or secured fewer marks. Therefore, such students can reappear for the exam by filling out forms for exam 2 as private candidates.
The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.
Here’s the detailed schedule below:
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 detailed timetable 2025: Morning session
|Date
|subject
|24 april
|Kannada, arabic
|25 april
|Political science, statistics, Biology
|26 april
|Physics, History
|28 april
|Geography, Psychology, chemistry, basic math
|29 april
|English
|2 May
|Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education, Home Science
|3 May
|Sociology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science
|5 May
|Economics
|6 May
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy
|7 May
|Hindi
|8 May
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
Additionally, few papers are allotted afternoon session of the exam day, these are mentioned below:
Afternoon session (2:15 PM to 4:30 PM) (2.5 hours duration)
|Date
|subject
|24 April
Hindustani Music
Information technology
Retail
Automobile
Health Care
Beauty and Wellness