 Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Vidyalakshmi tops KSEAB PUC 2 exam, check toppers list here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Vidyalakshmi tops KSEAB PUC 2 exam, check toppers list here

HT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2024 10:43 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 announced. Check toppers list here.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 on April 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for KSEAB PUC 2 examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in after 11 am onwards. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Vidyalakshmi tops KSEAB PUC 2 exam
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Vidyalakshmi tops KSEAB PUC 2 exam

The Karnataka PUC 2 results were announced at the press conference. The press conference was conducted at 10 am by the Board officials. Along with the results, stream wise toppers names, pass percentage and other information was also shared at the press conference.

This year Vidyalakshmi is the overall topper as well as the Science stream topper. She scored 598 marks in Class 12 exam.

Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi and Kavitha B V are Arts toppers this year. All of them scored 596 marks in the Karnataka PUC 2 examination.

Gnanavi M is the only Commerce topper. She scored 597 marks.

This year a total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the examination out of which 6,81,079 students appeared. 5,52,690 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage this year is 81.15%.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Class 12 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KSEAB Class 12 examination across the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The evaluation process was conducted till March 25, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
