Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 2nd PUC results tomorrow, here's how to check
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. KSEAB PUC 2 results will be announced at 10 am. Candidates can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in 11am onwards....Read More
Candidates will need their registration number and subject combination/ stream to check their results on the official website.
Direct link to check Karnataka PUC Result 2024 (Will be available here once activated)
The Karnataka Class 12 examinations (2nd PUC) were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.
It was conducted in a single shift—from 10.15am to 1.30pm on all days. Around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.
The evaluation work started on March 25, 2024.
PUC Result: How to check marksheet online at karresults.nic.in
Go to karresults.nic.in and open the PUC 2 result link.
The link is given here as well.
Enter your registration number and subject combination (stream).
Login and view results.
Karnataka PUC 2nd Result: Details required to check scores
Board exam registration number and subject combination/ stream is required to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result on karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka PUC Result 2024: Dakshina Kannada district topped last year
Dakshina Kannada district topped among the districts last year. This year too, the announcement on district topper will be made at the press conference.
Karnataka PUC Result: Pass percentage to be announced tomorrow
Karnataka PUC Result will be declared tomorrow, April 10, 2024. The pass percentage will also be announced tomorrow at the press conference where the results will be declared.
Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024: Websites to check
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 Live: Press conference to begin at 10 am tomorrow
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 Live: The press conference to announce the results will begin at 10 am tomorrow.
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: When can students check results
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
PUC Result 2024: Last year details
Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced on April 21. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 per cent. Dakshina Kannada district had topped among all the districts with the highest number of successful candidates who passed the exam. The pass percentage of students in Science stream was 85.71 per cent, followed by Commerce was 75.89 per cent) and Arts stream was 61.22 per cent.
PUC Result: Websites to check
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC 2nd Result: Passing criteria
The passing criteria is that a candidate will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks overall to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination.
Karnataka PUC Result: Toppers names to be announced for all streams
Karnataka PUC Result will be declared tomorrow, April 10, 2024. The toppers names will also be announced along with the results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.
Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024: Announcement of results at 10 am
Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 will be announced at 10 am at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Result link to be activated at 11 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC result link will be activated at 11 am tomorrow, April 10, 2024 at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 Live: Result websites
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 Live: The official website for Karnataka PUC 2 result is karresults.nic.in. There is no alternative website. However, students should also visit pue.karnataka.gov.in for other updates.
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Results to be announced at press conference
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 will be announced at the press conference, which will be conducted by Board officials. Details about pass percentage, toppers, and other information will be announced at the PC.
PUC Result 2024: Number of candidates waiting
Aroun7 lakh students who appeared in the 2nd PUC are waiting for the results to be declared.
PUC Result: Login credentials required
Registration number
Subject combination/ stream
Karnataka PUC 2nd Result: Exam dates
The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The examination commenced with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Hindi paper. The KSEAB PUC 2 exam duration was for 3 hours. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.
Karnataka PUC Result: List of websites
karresults.nic.in
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024: Where to check scores
Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 can be checked by candidates on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: What official notice reads
The official notice reads, “March 2024 Secondary PUC Exam-1 was conducted from Date:01/03/2024 to 22/03/2024. Evaluation of answer papers of all subjects will be concluded. A press conference has been called at the Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board regarding the announcement of the result of Second PUC Examination-1 Date: 10/04/2024 at 10:00 am. The result can be viewed at https://karresults.nic.in on Date: 10/04/2024 after 11:00 am.”
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Date, time released
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka PUC 2nd results date and time have been announced. The Class 12 results will be announced on April 10, 2024 at 10 am. The result link will be active after 11 am on karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Date, time released
Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka PUC 2nd results date and time have been announced. The Class 12 results will be announced on April 10, 2024 at 10 am. The result link will be active after 11 am on karresults.nic.in.
