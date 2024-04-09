Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. KSEAB PUC 2 results will be announced at 10 am. Candidates can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in 11am onwards....Read More

Candidates will need their registration number and subject combination/ stream to check their results on the official website.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC Result 2024 (Will be available here once activated)

The Karnataka Class 12 examinations (2nd PUC) were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.

It was conducted in a single shift—from 10.15am to 1.30pm on all days. Around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

The evaluation work started on March 25, 2024.

