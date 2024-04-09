Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Date & Time: KSEAB 2nd PUC results on April 10

The Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board announced that the results of the second PUC will be announced tomorrow, April 10, 2024. The Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board announced that the results of the second PUC will be announced tomorrow, April 10, 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per an official notification, the Secondary PUC Exam-1 was conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 22, 2024. The evaluation of answer papers of all subjects has concluded and results will be announced on April 10, 2024.

Karnataka PUC Result 2024 Live updates

According to the officials, candidates who attempted the exam can view their results at karresults.nic.in after 11.00 am tomorrow.

The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift—from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

Direct link to check the results

A press conference will be conducted tomorrow where officials will announce the Karnataka PUC Result 2024. Details about pass percentages, toppers, and other information will also be announced at the press conference.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Once the website opens, you can find the link to check the results on the page

Click on the link to view the results

A new page pops up and the candidate will be asked to furnish the required details

On submitting the required details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy for future purposes