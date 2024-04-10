 Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC results declared - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC results declared

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2024 10:23 AM IST

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 has been declared. The KSEAB 2nd PUC results can be checked after 11 am on karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 on April 10, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in after 11 am. Candidates should also check pue.karnataka.gov.in for other updates. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live Updates

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC results declared
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC results declared

The Karnataka Class 12 results were announced at a press conference, which Board officials conducted. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced in the press conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The overall pass percentage this year is 81.15%. A total of 6.98 lakhs students appeared for exam out of which 3.3 lakh boys, 3.6 lakh girls cleared Karnataka PUC 2 examination.

A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the Karnataka PUC 2 examination out of which 6,81,079 candidates appeared. 5,52,690 candidates have passed the examination and the overall pass percentage is 81.15 per cent.

Vidyalakshmi is the overall topper as well as the Science stream topper. She scored 598 marks in Class 12 exam. Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi and Kavitha B V have topped in Arts stream by scoring 596 marks. Gnanavi M is the only Commerce topper. She scored 597 marks.

Around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The examination commenced with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with a Hindi paper. The KSEAB PUC 2 exam duration was 3 hours. The exam was conducted in a single shift—from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

The passing criteria is that a candidate will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks overall to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced on April 21. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 per cent. Dakshina Kannada district had topped among all the districts with the highest number of successful candidates who passed the exam. The pass percentage of students in Science stream was 85.71 per cent, followed by Commerce was 75.89 per cent and Arts stream was 61.22 per cent.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC results declared
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On