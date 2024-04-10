Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 on April 10, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in after 11 am. Candidates should also check pue.karnataka.gov.in for other updates. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live Updates Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC results declared

The Karnataka Class 12 results were announced at a press conference, which Board officials conducted. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced in the press conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The overall pass percentage this year is 81.15%. A total of 6.98 lakhs students appeared for exam out of which 3.3 lakh boys, 3.6 lakh girls cleared Karnataka PUC 2 examination.

A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the Karnataka PUC 2 examination out of which 6,81,079 candidates appeared. 5,52,690 candidates have passed the examination and the overall pass percentage is 81.15 per cent.

Vidyalakshmi is the overall topper as well as the Science stream topper. She scored 598 marks in Class 12 exam. Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi and Kavitha B V have topped in Arts stream by scoring 596 marks. Gnanavi M is the only Commerce topper. She scored 597 marks.

Around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The examination commenced with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with a Hindi paper. The KSEAB PUC 2 exam duration was 3 hours. The exam was conducted in a single shift—from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

The passing criteria is that a candidate will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks overall to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced on April 21. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 per cent. Dakshina Kannada district had topped among all the districts with the highest number of successful candidates who passed the exam. The pass percentage of students in Science stream was 85.71 per cent, followed by Commerce was 75.89 per cent and Arts stream was 61.22 per cent.