Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the 2nd PUC (Class 12) results for the 2026 academic session. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam can check the results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE Updates Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: KSEAB Class 12th results out at karresults.nic.in, here's how to check (HT file)

Following the conclusion of the evaluation process for the examinations held between February 28 and March 17, the board will host the press conference to announce the performance statistics across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

With the digital links now active, students can transition from the stress of anticipation to planning their higher education journeys.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to check results For students eager to see their scores, the board has simplified the online retrieval process. You can access your results by following these specific steps: