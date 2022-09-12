Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results: 37.08% students pass, details here

Published on Sep 12, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results have been declared. 37.08 percent students have passed the examination this year. Check details below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results: 37.08% students pass, details here(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results are out on September 12, 2022. This year 37.08 percent students have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for Arts stream is 34.66 percent, Commerce stream is 34.64 percent and Science stream is 43.76 percent.

A total of 185415 candidates have registered for the exam out of which on 175905 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total 65233 candidates have passed the supplementary examination.

The overall pass percentage of boys is 34.91 percent and girls is 40.30 percent. 37.28 percent Urban students have passed the exam and 36.36 percent rural students have passed the exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results: Schedule for retotalling, revaluation

Candidates who want to apply for scanned copy, revaluation or retotalling of the answer sheets can check the schedule below.

  • Application for scanned copy of answer sheets: September 12 to September 15, 2022
  • Download of scanned copy of answer sheets: September 21 to September 24, 2022
  • Re-evaluation and re-totalling registration: September 21 to September 25, 2022

The processing fees for scanned copy per subject is 530/- and fee for revaluation per subject is 1670/-. The revaluation and re-totalling results will be announced in the department website. For more related details candidates can check the notice below.

Official Notice

