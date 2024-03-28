 Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing on March 30 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing on March 30

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 date have been announced. The KSEAB 1st PUC results are releasing on March 30, 2024.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has announced Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date. The KSEAB 1st PUC results will be declared on March 30, 2024.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing on March 30
Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing on March 30

Candidates who have appeared for 1 PUC Annual examination in February 2024 can check the results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. The official website of KSEAB is kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The PUC I examination was conducted from February 12 to February 17, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

· Click on the Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, Karnataka 1st PUC results was announced on March 31. Karnataka 1st PUC 2023 exams was conducted from February 20 to March 3, 2023. The result was available on result.dkpucpa.com. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing on March 30
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On