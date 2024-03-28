Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has announced Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date. The KSEAB 1st PUC results will be declared on March 30, 2024. Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing on March 30

Candidates who have appeared for 1 PUC Annual examination in February 2024 can check the results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. The official website of KSEAB is kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The PUC I examination was conducted from February 12 to February 17, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

· Click on the Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, Karnataka 1st PUC results was announced on March 31. Karnataka 1st PUC 2023 exams was conducted from February 20 to March 3, 2023. The result was available on result.dkpucpa.com. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.