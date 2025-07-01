Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 out at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has declared Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results Live Updates Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 out at karresults.nic.in, link here

The result was announced at 11 am today. The link to check results is activated at 1 pm.

This year a total of 82,683 students appeared for the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3. Out of the total number of candidates, 18,834 students passed. The overall pass percentage is 22.78%.

A total of 17398 candidates applied for improvement, out of which 11937 candidates' marks improved. Most of the students who wanted to improve their scores were from Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 commenced on June 9 and concluded on June 21, 2025. The exam was held at 262 examination centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.