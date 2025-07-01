Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results Live: 22.78% students pass KSEAB 2nd PUC exam 3, result link at 1 PM

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results Live: The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results have been declared. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. As per the official notification, the link to check the results will be activated at 1 PM on the official website at karresults.nic.in, following which students who took the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 will be able to check and download their scores....Read More

Students will need to enter their register number and date of birth to check the result.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results (Not activated)

As per the results, an overall pass percentage of 22.78 per cent has been recorded. A total of 82,683 students appeared for the exam, of which 18,834 students passed.

The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025. Key in your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

