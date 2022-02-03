Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka PUC II 2022 model question papers released, here's how to download
board exams

Karnataka PUC II 2022 model question papers released, here's how to download

Karnataka PUC II 2022 model question papers have been released. Candidates can download through the steps given below. 
Karnataka PUC II 2022 model question papers released, here's how to download(HT File)
Karnataka PUC II 2022 model question papers released, here's how to download(HT File)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the model question papers 2021-22 for the PUC II examination 2022 on their website. Candidates can visit pue.kar.nic.in and check the sample papers.

The Model question papers consist of Kannada, English, Hindi, Home Science, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, History, Economics, Geography, Hindustani Music, and Business Studies subjects.

The PUC II annual examination will be held tentatively from April 16 to May 04, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps provided to check the Model Question Papers 2021-22.

How to Download PUC II 2022 Model Question Papers 2021-22

• Visit the official site of Karnataka PUC on pue.kar.nic.in. 

• Click on ‘II PU Model Question Papers 2021-22’

• A list of Subject-wise Question Papers will appear

• Click on any of the given subject.

Candidates are advised to save and download the papers for future reference. Candidates can file objections related to the Model Question Papers, if any, on or before February 05, 2022, via email address - dpuemqp@gmail.com. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website pue.kar.nic.in for more information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puc board exam education + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out