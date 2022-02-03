Karnataka PUC II 2022 model question papers released, here's how to download

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the model question papers 2021-22 for the PUC II examination 2022 on their website. Candidates can visit pue.kar.nic.in and check the sample papers.

The Model question papers consist of Kannada, English, Hindi, Home Science, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, History, Economics, Geography, Hindustani Music, and Business Studies subjects.

The PUC II annual examination will be held tentatively from April 16 to May 04, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps provided to check the Model Question Papers 2021-22.

How to Download PUC II 2022 Model Question Papers 2021-22

• Visit the official site of Karnataka PUC on pue.kar.nic.in.

• Click on ‘II PU Model Question Papers 2021-22’

• A list of Subject-wise Question Papers will appear

• Click on any of the given subject.

Candidates are advised to save and download the papers for future reference. Candidates can file objections related to the Model Question Papers, if any, on or before February 05, 2022, via email address - dpuemqp@gmail.com. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website pue.kar.nic.in for more information.